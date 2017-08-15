Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman who was walking home in Van Nuys.The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Vanowen Street. Authorities said the victim was near her apartment when a man stepped out in front of her, attempting to engage in a conversation.The man then suddenly tried to grab the victim. She resisted as the suspect attempted to take his pants off. The woman and suspect ended up wrestling to the ground and she eventually got free.The suspect fled the scene after she was able to get away. He is described as a man with brown eyes, a bald head, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and appearing to be between 40 and 45 years old.Authorities also released surveillance video showing the confrontation and a sketch of the suspect.Anyone with more information is urged to call Van Nuys area detectives at (818) 374-9500. During non-business hours, people may call (877) 527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.