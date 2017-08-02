Sexual predator crawls through OC home window, tries to attack woman

Santa Ana police released this composite sketch of a suspect wanted for breaking into a home and attempting to sexually assault a woman on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a man who crawled through the window of a Santa Ana home and tried to sexually assault a woman in her own living room.

The incident occurred July 30 at a residence in the 3200 block of South Main Street.

The victim had fallen asleep in her living room overnight. Around 2 a.m., she was awakened by a noise at her open front window.

The victim saw a man standing outside the window, and he had already removed the screen from the window frame. That's when the suspect ordered the victim to come to the window while he simulated a handgun and threatened to shoot her, police said.

When the victim refused, the suspect crawled through the window and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim's mother was awakened by the commotion and came to the living room to investigate.

The victim's mother immediately screamed for help when she saw what was happening. This caused the suspect to flee.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. He had short, dark hair and a mustache.

Police released a composite sketch of the culprit. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Majors at (714) 245-8378 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855- TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultwoman assaultedwoman attackedhome invasionsketchsearchSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Residents prepare for more chaotic weather in SoCal
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Show More
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Report claims Brown favors energy company after Aliso Canyon reopening
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos