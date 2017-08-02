A search is underway for a man who crawled through the window of a Santa Ana home and tried to sexually assault a woman in her own living room.The incident occurred July 30 at a residence in the 3200 block of South Main Street.The victim had fallen asleep in her living room overnight. Around 2 a.m., she was awakened by a noise at her open front window.The victim saw a man standing outside the window, and he had already removed the screen from the window frame. That's when the suspect ordered the victim to come to the window while he simulated a handgun and threatened to shoot her, police said.When the victim refused, the suspect crawled through the window and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim's mother was awakened by the commotion and came to the living room to investigate.The victim's mother immediately screamed for help when she saw what was happening. This caused the suspect to flee.The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. He had short, dark hair and a mustache.Police released a composite sketch of the culprit. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Majors at (714) 245-8378 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855- TIP-OCCS.