A barricaded man and Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers exchanged gunfire during a standoff Thursday morning at a sprawling mansion in Pacific Palisades.It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded in the shootout, which took place at a multimillion-dollar home in the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road. At least 50 rounds of tear gas were also fired into the residence.The incident began shortly after midnight as an altercation between a couple who have been involved in an intermittent relationship with each other, police said. The woman called authorities and said her boyfriend had tried to shoot her.She was safe after she ran out of the 9,000-square-foot home, the LAPD said. The suspect, whom investigators believe had been drinking heavily, remained barricaded inside.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.