Parents, beware when shopping for your children this holiday season. A child safety group has named 10 toys that are more dangerous than you might think.
The annual "10 Most Hazardous Toys" list was released by World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H.
"Due to poor design, manufacturing and marketing practices, there are toys available for purchase today with the potential to lead to serious injury and even death," the nonprofit explained in a press release about the list.
Included on the list is one toy that W.A.T.C.H. discovered for purchase online after it had been recalled, the Hallmark "Itty Bittys" Baby Stacking Toy. The nonprofit advised parents to exercise caution online.
"Shoppers may expect that there are checks and balances in place to prevent the online sale of recalled toys, toys already deemed to be unsafe, but unfortunately this is not always the case," the nonprofit explained.
Here is the list and a brief description about why each toy was included. Find more details about each toy on W.A.T.C.H.'s website.
Hallmark "Itty Bittys" Baby Stacking Toy : Recalled in August due to choking hazard
Pull Along Pony: Could cause strangulation or entanglement
Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword: Could cause impact injuries
Hand Fidgetz Spinners: Potential choking hazard
Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition: Could cause impact injuries
Nerf zombie strike deadbolt crossbow: Potential for eye and face injuries
Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit: Could cause injuries from fall, strangulation
Oval Xylophone: Stick could block child's airway, choking hazard
Jetts Heel Wheels: Can cause injuries or burns
Brianna Babydoll: Choking hazard from removable parts, including pink ponytail holders
Fidget spinners, doll among 10 most hazardous toys named by child safety group
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories
More News