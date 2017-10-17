With Halloween soon approaching, one of the first controversial costumes of the year has just been pulled off shelves.A Phoenix-based costume shop removed the Anne Frank costume from their website Sunday after receiving criticism on social media.The costume included a blue dress, brown shoulder bag and a green beret.Frank, who was Jewish, died in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. She documented the two-year-long struggle her family faced as they hid.Her diary was found by her father after her death, and was later published as a literary work in 60 languages.