Veterans Day 2017: Here's where SoCal service members can get freebies, discounts and deals

(Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Retailers in Southern Califnornia are thanking veterans for their service this Veterans Day with special deals, freebies and discounts.

Here are discounts you can get if you have served, as well as ways to contribute to the deals if you'd like to thank a service member.

Since Veterans Day is on Saturday, many retailers are choosing to do so earlier in the week, so be sure to check the date before redeeming the offer. Also check with the restaurant to see if a military ID or military uniform is required to secure the deal.

Porto's Bakery: Free pastries

All veterans are invited to receive a complementary box of pastries from Porto's to celebrate Veterans Day. Present your military ID at any of their locations on Friday or Saturday to get the free treats.
Disneyland: Discounted tickets

Disneyland Resort is saluting active and retired U.S. military personnel by offering 3-day passes for $156 and 4-day passes for $181 until Dec. 19. You can visit both theme parks each day of your ticket.

Nuvision Credit Union: Free tank of gas and breakfast

Nuvision Credit Union is offering free breakfast and a tank of gas to all active military and veterans as a symbol of gratitude on Veterans Day.

Knott's Berry Farm: Free admission and discounted tickets

Knott's Berry Farm is offering free admission to active, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel during its Military Tribute Days

The park says military personnel can receive free admission for themselves plus one guest during the following days: Nov. 1 - Nov. 16 and Nov. 27 - Dec. 15. Show your military ID card or DD214 at the Knott's Berry Farm main gate to redeem the offer.

Applebee's: Free meal

Choose from one of seven entrees available for free to veterans.

BJs: "Buy a hero a beer" program

Veterans can get free beer at their local BJs restaurant, but be sure to reserve it ahead of time on their website.
If you'd like to contribute to the program to make more free beers available, you can donate nationally, locally or to an individual with an e-gift card.

Boston Market: Buy one, get one meals

Buy one meal and a drink and get one meal free at Boston Market with this coupon. The deal lasts Nov. 10-12.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries

Dine-in at B-Dubs and get a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree

Choose a free item from the Veterans Day menu, which includes pizzas, pastas and salads.

Circle K: Free polar pop

Veterans get a free polar pop when they present the Veterans Day deal from the Circle K app.

Chuck E Cheese's: Free pizza

Military families can get a free one-topping personal pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's restaurants.

Denny's: Free meal

Service members get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 10, according to a press release.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut

Dunkin is offering a free donut of your choice to veterans for Veterans Day.

iHOP: Free pancakes

Veterans can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 10. In addition, the restaurant is donating $1 from every red, white and blue combo sold in the month of November to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

