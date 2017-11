You won't have to let your regular pants stop you from a second, or even third, serving of your Thanksgiving meal.Stuffing brand Stove Top is selling special dinner pants for the holiday season.The festive pants are designed to help people feast on their favorite Thanksgiving treats.The waistband stretches to two-times its original size, allowing for plenty of room for turkey and mashed potatoes.Stove Top is selling the pants online for just under $20, while supplies last.So bring on the second serving!