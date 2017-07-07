SHOPPING

DTLA Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd

There was chaos in downtown Los Angeles Friday as an unruly crowd gathered outside a high-end pop-up store.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A crowd of 300 to 400 people near 3rd and Garey streets were dispersed by police while waiting for a pop-up shop from Louis Vuitton and Supreme, two popular clothing brands that are in collaboration.

According to store representatives, the shop is closing indefinitely due to the disorderly crowd.

Witnesses said a group of people ran toward the store and several others followed, leading security to call police.

Los Angeles police said they were called to break up the groups of people. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Fans left peacefully but many were not happy. Some said they had been waiting for days to get their hands on select matchup pieces from the collaboration.

The collection doesn't officially launch until July 17, so only select pieces were up for grabs. They include a backpack that goes for nearly $4,000 and a denim jacket for over $1,300.

Shoppers said they can sell the items on eBay for nine times as much, and that's what a lot of shoppers were hoping to do.

The pop-up shop was just one in eight in the world. It was expected to be open throughout the weekend.
