HOLIDAY

Black Friday 2017: Here are the 10 stores with the biggest discounts

EMBED </>More Videos

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday? We have the top stores to save. (Nati Harnik)

Planning your shopping route for Black Friday?

Wallet Hub analyzed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest stores and found the best ones for Black Friday based on how big of a discount they will be offering. One thing to keep in mind is that some stores mark up their prices before discounts so it seems like they're giving you a better deal.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 stores and online retailers worth waking up early for the day after Thanksgiving:

  1. Kohl's - 66.32%
  2. JCPenney - 66.30%
  3. Belk - 62.75%
  4. Stage - 60.82%
  5. Shopko - 55.93%
  6. Bealls Florida - 52.78%
  7. Sears - 50.09%
  8. Macy's - 45.58%
  9. Fred Meyer - 43.88%
  10. AAFES - 37.25%


WalletHub also crunched the numbers by category and discovered jewelry has been marked down the most.

Graphic from WalletHub

Related Topics:
shoppingblack fridayshoppingsalesholidaydeals
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
More holiday
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
10 Most Hazardous Toys this year named
Stove Top selling stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 kids killed in Boyle Heights crash involving LA sheriff's vehicle
Light rain moves across Southern California on Friday
2 former inmates accuse LA sheriff's deputy of sexual assault
Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies
Tesla unveils ambitious semi-truck
Suspect in vehicle with Uber sticker leads CHP on chase in Santa Clarita Valley
3-alarm fire burns PA nursing home
'American Idol' judges say music comes first when looking at contestants
Show More
SoCal classic rock station The Sound goes silent
LA County sees jump in white supremacist-linked hate crimes
Future of transportation on display at LA CoMotion Festival
'Wait for Your Laugh' traces the life of singer and actress Rose Marie
Man suspected of attempted murder and arson arrested in Studio City
More News
Top Video
2 kids killed in Boyle Heights crash involving LA sheriff's vehicle
Light rain moves across Southern California on Friday
2 former inmates accuse LA sheriff's deputy of sexual assault
Man caught on camera stuffing wine into pants in Glendale liquor stores
More Video