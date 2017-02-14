SOCIETY

$8,000 cash stash accidentally donated at Placentia Goodwill

EMBED </>More News Videos

Linda Hoffman (left) thanks Goodwill employee Caitlin Mulvihill who found her husband's shirt with his $8,000 vacation stash.

By
PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Placentia woman recently made a donation to Goodwill that was far more generous than she intended.

When Linda Hoffman dropped off a bag of old clothes to Goodwill, she had no idea what was in a pocket of one of her husband's old shirts: his secret vacation stash of $8,000 in cash.

Bob Hoffman had been secretly saving the cash for six years, planning to surprise his wife with a vacation to Italy when he retired.

Two days later he realized the shirt - and his money - were missing.

He then fessed up to his secret plan and the two of them rushed over to the Goodwill donation center. Employees scrambled to track down the shirt, but had no luck.

The Hoffmans were giving up hope.

"We looked at it as if it was gone, that we hoped it would go to somebody to help that family out," Linda Hoffman said.

It wasn't until the next day that Goodwill employee Caitlin Mulvihill came across a bulky pile of dress-up shirts. As she sifted through it, she found the shirt with Bob's stash.

"I describe it as a miracle," Hoffman said. "I would say that it was honest people and what touched our hearts the most is how honest they were."
Related Topics:
societygoodwilldonationsfeel goodlost moneyPlacentiaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Jersey couple who battled cancer together tie knot
Young man buys dozens of flowers as Valentine's gifts for classmates
How to say "I love you" around the world.
SoCal couple donates wedding budget to help starving children
More Society
Top Stories
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
South LA man, 92, in custody for alleged shotgun killing of woman in her 70s
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer', 23, arrested by ICE agents in Seattle
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette LA home
Show More
Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
Suspected serial killer spent time in Anaheim, more victims feared
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
What men's styles will shine on the Oscars red carpet this year?
More News
Top Video
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Rancho Cucamonga day care owner accused of child sex assault
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
More Video