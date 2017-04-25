SOCIETY

'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on portraying mental health

Actress Kate Walsh attends Build presents Kate Walsh discussing the show '13 Reasons Why' at Build Studio on April 24, 2017 in New York City. (Matthew Eisman/Getty)

Netflix's new show, 13 Reasons Why,is sparking conversations on mental health.

Some mental health experts say the show could pose health risks for young people who are having suicidal thoughts. Others suggest the show provides a valuable opportunity to discuss suicide risk among a younger age group, as well as how to identify warning signs among their peers.

[Ads /]
"There is a great concern that I have ... that young people are going to overidentify with Hannah in the series and we actually may see more suicides as a result of this television series," Dan Reidenberg, the executive director for Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, a nonprofit group with the mission of suicide prevention told ABC News.

The series, which premiered March 31, follows the fictional story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who leaves behind 13 mysterious audio recordings on cassette tapes after killing herself. She addresses each recording to a person who she believes played a role in her decision to end her own life. Her peers then find themselves coping with her death in different ways.

The show is based on best-selling author Jay Asher's 2007 young adult book of the same title. Actress and pop star Selena Gomez co-produced the 13-episode Netflix adaptation.

Kate Walsh, who plays the grieving mother of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) in the series, told The Huffington Post she believes the show should be required viewing in schools.

[Ads /]
"It's ugly and it's really hard and it should be seen," she said. "I feel like it should be mandatory in schools that parents and teachers and students watch this and have conversations about sexual assault, about bullying, about LGBTQ issues, about race issues, gender issues, and suicide and depression and mental health."

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among those ages 15 to 34, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix.
Related Topics:
societywatercoolerbuzzworthynetflixtelevisionmental health
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dad wears costumes to manage daughter's social media habits
7-day planner
Large rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in Texas
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
More Society
Top Stories
1 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in IE
Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara
Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead
'Bachelor' Chris Soules in custody after fatal crash in Iowa
Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck
3 arrested after crime spree, standoff in North Hills
Show More
Meet Lua the baby sloth
Arkansas denies man gulped for air during 1 of 2 executions
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos