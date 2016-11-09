7-day planner

SOCIETY

Friday, December 30
"Pasadena Architectural Legacy Tours"
Pasadena Heritage
10:30am - 3:30pm
Pasadena Hillcrest Neighborhood Walking Tour
South Orange Grove Boulevard Walking Tour
(626) 441-6333
www.pasadenaheritage.org

Saturday, December 31
"Annual Noon-Year's Confetti Countdown!"

Pretend City Children's Museum
10:00am
Pretend City Children's Museum
29 Hubble, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
www.pretendcity.org

Saturday, December 31
"New Year's Eve Celebration & Dance"
St. Isidore Historical Plaza
9:00pm - 1:00am
St. Isidore Historical Plaza

10961 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
(562) 412-0266
www.stisidorehistoricalplaza.org

Thru January 8
"Dinosaurs: Unextinct at the L.A. Zoo Exhibit"
The Los Angeles Zoo
10:00am - 4:00pm
The Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-6001
www.lazoo.org
