Events submitted to our community calendar are automatically considered to be featured here in our 7-Day Planner. Submit your event here.
FEATURED ON THE 7-DAY PLANNER
Friday, December 30
"Pasadena Architectural Legacy Tours"
Pasadena Heritage
10:30am - 3:30pm
Pasadena Hillcrest Neighborhood Walking Tour
South Orange Grove Boulevard Walking Tour
(626) 441-6333
www.pasadenaheritage.org
Saturday, December 31
"Annual Noon-Year's Confetti Countdown!"
Pretend City Children's Museum
10:00am
Pretend City Children's Museum
29 Hubble, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 428-3900
www.pretendcity.org
Saturday, December 31
"New Year's Eve Celebration & Dance"
St. Isidore Historical Plaza
9:00pm - 1:00am
St. Isidore Historical Plaza
10961 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
(562) 412-0266
www.stisidorehistoricalplaza.org
Thru January 8
"Dinosaurs: Unextinct at the L.A. Zoo Exhibit"
The Los Angeles Zoo
10:00am - 4:00pm
The Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-6001
www.lazoo.org
