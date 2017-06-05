SOCIETY

94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record

Harriette Thompson said she was 'happy' to set yet another big milestone. (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO --
A 94-year-old grandmother who beat cancer twice has also just set her second record for running.

Harriette Thompson said she was elated to become the oldest woman to complete a half marathon on Sunday at the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

"I'm sort of numb," Thompson said with a laugh. "It feels great! I just am happy that I was able to do it."

Back in 2015, Thompson became the oldest woman to complete a full marathon when she finished the 2015 San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon at age 92.

Thompson said the thousands of dollars she's helped raise through her running for cancer research is what keeps her going.

To date, she's raised more than $115,000.

"I want to thank everybody who was so generous and gave me money," she said. "I made quite a bit this year for leukemia and lymphoma and that's the whole reason I'm running."

In addition to running the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Thompson has also run the San Diego Race for Leukemia and Lymphoma 16 times since 1999, missing only the 2003 race because she was battling cancer.
