Adorable baby hippo splashes around in pool at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona, a precious baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, found internet fame after a delightful video surfaced showing her taking a dip in the pool. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
The internet is falling for a precious baby hippo whose pool antics have captured hearts around the world.

Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a two-minute video showing baby hippo Fiona wading through a small pool. The adorable creature lumbers down a ramp and into the water, where she splashes around and plays with water toys.

At one point, she curiously approaches the camera and gives a playful kiss.

Fiona then takes a break to nibble on some hay before heading down into a different pool for more playtime.

"Water play is an important form of exercise for Fiona. As you can see, she enjoys this activity and has learned how to go up and down the ramp to her smaller water tub all by herself!" the zoo wrote on Facebook.

In two days, Fiona's video has garnered nearly a million views and more than 18,000 shares.
