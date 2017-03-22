SOCIETY

Adorable 3-year-old girl grabs Pope's hat

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three-year-old Estella just couldn't help herself when she saw the Pope in person. (Mountain Butorac)

A girl had a memorable encounter with Pope Francis when she grabbed his zucchetto.

Estella, 3, and her family had been visiting Rome from Atlanta and had went to see the Pope on Wednesday, March 22, where the 3-year-old girl hilariously grabbed the Pope's hat. Estella's godfather Mountain Butorac shared footage of the funny encounter on Twitter, where it was liked over 5,000 times.

"Lovely ... a moment in life to remember," commented one Twitter user.

"Make a little story book. The Day I Stole The Pope's Hat," commented another.
Related Topics:
societyfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldcatholic churchpopepope francisfunny video
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTO: Son kisses casket as NY trooper is laid to rest
7-year-old Fresno boy paralyzed in car dances toward recovery
7-day planner
Sesame Street introduces muppet with autism
More Society
Top Stories
London attack: 4 dead, including 1 police officer, 20 injured
CSU trustees vote to raise tuition by 5 percent
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Baja California
Crashes snarl traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal
2 men killed, 2 others injured in high-speed Oxnard crash
London terror attack timeline
Labrador retrievers are the most popular dogs in America
Show More
7-year-old Fresno boy paralyzed in car dances toward recovery
Cold front brings thunderstorms to SoCal on Wednesday
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
PHOTO: Son kisses casket as NY trooper is laid to rest
More News
Top Video
London attack: 4 dead, including 1 police officer, 20 injured
CSU trustees vote to raise tuition by 5 percent
Crashes snarl traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Baja California
More Video