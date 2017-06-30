  • BREAKING NEWS Trump, South Korean president speak at joint press conference - WATCH LIVE
Adorable otter pup found swimming alone gets rescued

An otter pup discovered alone off the coast of Vancouver is being cared for around the clock. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)

An otter pup that was found swimming alone off the coast of Vancouver is now being cared for around the clock.

The pup, which has not yet been named, was picked up by boaters last weekend. They wanted to help after they heard and saw the pup swimming by itself and realized there was no mother in sight.

The pup found its way to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the center, said that while the boaters were well-intentioned, it's best to call authorities when a baby animal is discovered alone.

"Once they're removed from the wild it's impossible to determine if the mother is alive and if they could have been reunited, or if bringing him in was the appropriate action," she said.

The pup, which is estimated to be less than a month old, appears healthy and is being cared for constantly.

"This little guy is still a fully dependent pup," Akhurst said. "He would not survive on his own, and we're providing him with the care he needs right now."

The center said part of its mission is to help orphaned animals until they are able to return to the wild.
