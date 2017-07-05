AmericaFest, the largest Fourth of July fireworks show in Southern California, drew thousands at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.More than 75,000 people celebrating Independence Day were in awe over the famous fireworks."It's one of the best shows in town, and they have good entertainment beforehand, so it's a lot of fun," said one reveler.It was the 91st anniversary of the July Fourth event, which is the biggest west of the Mississippi and the longest running in the nation.The show was packed with 2.5 tons of pyrotechnics.