Autism Speaks walk draws thousands to raise money for research

Around 15,000 took part in the 5K Autism Speaks Walk held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Around 15,000 people attended the 15th annual Autism Speaks Walk held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday.

The 5K walk raises money for autism and highlights those who live with the condition and their families.

"It means a lot just to see all families come together and help support not just their own family but everyone else," said Melissa Agiler, a participant at the walk. "It just opens up doors and more help for our loved ones to get that support."

Watch Jade Hernandez's full report in the video player above.
