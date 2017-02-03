FLORIDA (KABC) --A 6-year-old Florida boy paid it forward to children who are less fortunate by setting up a "free toy" stand in front of his home.
Blake Work sat in front of his home with a stand and sign for six hours in the hot Florida sun in the hopes of putting a smile on another kid's face.
Blake and his mother, Melissa Work, created a sign that said "Cheer up, kids. Come to Blake Work's house. We have free toys for you."
The idea came the night before, when he and his mother were discussing his chores. She said her son mentioned he had a lot of toys to clean up and that's when she told him how fortunate he was to have them.
"His face dropped. Like it immediately hurt him," she told ABC News. "He said, 'I have an idea.' He jumped out of bed and dragged out a TV tray and said, 'I'll set out my toys and do like a lemonade stand.'"
So Blake did just that, waking his mother up the next morning to set up the stand.
His first customer was a contractor named Don Stafford, who was working on the home across the street from the Works. He picked out a robot for his grandson in Belize and then offered Blake $5, which he initially refused.
Melissa said her son eventually took the money, but talked about immediately donating that cash.
Blake also encountered a family with two small children, who brought their own toys and offered to give them to him. But he offered up his toys instead.
He later met another family, who said they did not have much and were looking for books. Blake then gave them four of his favorites, his mother said.
At the end of the day, he had one final - and special - visitor.
"His teacher was the last one who came out," Melissa said. "I messaged her and said, 'If you're in the area, please stop by.' She came out to support him. She wanted to come by and tell him how proud she was. It was the perfect way to end the day."
Blake donated all of the toys he had left to his school. His parents said they could not be more proud of their son.
"I cried a few times, just teared up, because I wanted it for him because I knew how badly he wanted it," Melissa said. "I was proud of him. I was trying to explain to him that even if nobody came, this is a huge thing and it's so sweet and how proud of him we are."