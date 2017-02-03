SOCIETY

Florida boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items

Blake Work, 6, is shown holding his sign in front of his "free toy" stand at his Florida home. (Melissa Work)

FLORIDA (KABC) --
A 6-year-old Florida boy paid it forward to children who are less fortunate by setting up a "free toy" stand in front of his home.

Blake Work sat in front of his home with a stand and sign for six hours in the hot Florida sun in the hopes of putting a smile on another kid's face.

Blake and his mother, Melissa Work, created a sign that said "Cheer up, kids. Come to Blake Work's house. We have free toys for you."

The idea came the night before, when he and his mother were discussing his chores. She said her son mentioned he had a lot of toys to clean up and that's when she told him how fortunate he was to have them.

"His face dropped. Like it immediately hurt him," she told ABC News. "He said, 'I have an idea.' He jumped out of bed and dragged out a TV tray and said, 'I'll set out my toys and do like a lemonade stand.'"

So Blake did just that, waking his mother up the next morning to set up the stand.


His first customer was a contractor named Don Stafford, who was working on the home across the street from the Works. He picked out a robot for his grandson in Belize and then offered Blake $5, which he initially refused.

Melissa said her son eventually took the money, but talked about immediately donating that cash.

Blake also encountered a family with two small children, who brought their own toys and offered to give them to him. But he offered up his toys instead.

He later met another family, who said they did not have much and were looking for books. Blake then gave them four of his favorites, his mother said.


At the end of the day, he had one final - and special - visitor.

"His teacher was the last one who came out," Melissa said. "I messaged her and said, 'If you're in the area, please stop by.' She came out to support him. She wanted to come by and tell him how proud she was. It was the perfect way to end the day."

Blake donated all of the toys he had left to his school. His parents said they could not be more proud of their son.

"I cried a few times, just teared up, because I wanted it for him because I knew how badly he wanted it," Melissa said. "I was proud of him. I was trying to explain to him that even if nobody came, this is a huge thing and it's so sweet and how proud of him we are."
Related Topics:
societydonationstoyscommunityfeel goodchildrenFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
Cool Kid Jacob Lund becomes younger brother's role model
This student can stack cups at record speed
More Society
Top Stories
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
Dairy Queen manager charged in bullied teen worker's suicide
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
Show More
Cool night expected as rain storm moves out of SoCal
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
Kitten Bowl Tailgate in Pasadena offers free pet adoption
Trump hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos