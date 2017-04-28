SOCIETY

Chino Hills High School drumline takes 1st place at world championship

The Chino Hills High School drumline won first place at the WGI Percussion World Championships. (KABC)

By
CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Chino Hills High School, best known for its success in basketball, has now garnered major attention for its drumming.

The high school drumline competed in the WGI Percussion World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, last weekend. There, they not only took first place but set an all-time record with a 98.6 out of 100.

"No other experience can ever equate to that," said Zachary Wilson, the drum captain. "It's just really special."

Crosstown rival Ruben S. Ayala High School also competed, finishing third in the championship.

According to the Chino Hills High School band director, Steve Krumbine, every senior will go to a four-year university after graduation.

"It proves that music and academics go hand in hand," Krumbine said.

The students all consider one another family.

"It was the best experience at a high school that I could have had," said Grace Aparicio, drum co-captain.
