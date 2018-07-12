SOCIETY

Children's Hospital Los Angeles receives anonymous $20 million donation

File photo of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (CHLA)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An anonymous person donated $20 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to renovate its emergency department.

The gift is one of the largest donations in the hospital's history. The money will go toward an expansion of the waiting room, 11 additional patient bays (increasing patient capacity by 30 percent), high-tech cardiopulmonary monitors, electronic medical record monitors and remodeling nursing stations to enhance team-based care, the hospital said.

The emergency department is the largest and the busiest department for children in Los Angeles County, hospital officials said. CHLA's emergency center sees nearly 90,000 pediatric patient visits annually.

"We are filled with gratitude by the generosity of this transformative gift," said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. "The emergency department at CHLA serves one of the largest and most diverse pediatric populations in the nation, and we believe that every child should have access to quality pediatric experts and expertise. With demand for services growing every year, we will be able to make needed enhancements to continue providing transformative, family-centered care for the children and families who depend on us."

The emergency department was opened in 2011 and was designed to handle 65,000 patient visits per year. Approximately 45 percent of the hospital's inpatients are admitted through the emergency department, so increasing capacity is critical to saving lives and the well-being of patients, hospital officials said.

The donation will also go toward the creation of a "Child Life" team, whose members are trained and certified to prepare and soothe young patients during difficult emergency procedures, guide clinicians on child-friendly care techniques and better communicate with anxious family members. Money from the donation will also go toward new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine for high quality imaging, which will be utilized hospital wide, CHLA officials said.

Construction in the emergency department is slated to begin later this year. Administrators said the work will be done in phases to accommodate normal emergency department operations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhospitalChildren's Hospital Los Angeleschildren's healthhealthdonationsmoneyconstructionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom
Ex-Palos Verdes HS student acquitted in 2017 fatal shooting
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Mistaken identity leads to physical arrest of Victorville man
More News