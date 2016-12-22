SOCIETY

CHP brings Christmas gifts to Riverside County girl, 7, injured in hit-run
HIGHGROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
CHP officers brought some Christmas cheer - and a load of presents - to a young Riverside County girl who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

DeAsha Butts, 7, of Highgrove was struck by a hit-and-run-driver and ended up spending her birthday in the hospital with a broken pelvis.

Now she'll be able to celebrate the holidays with a brand-new bike, thanks to the CHP.

The suspect was later caught, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year behind bars.

