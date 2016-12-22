CHP officers brought some Christmas cheer - and a load of presents - to a young Riverside County girl who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.DeAsha Butts, 7, of Highgrove was struck by a hit-and-run-driver and ended up spending her birthday in the hospital with a broken pelvis.Now she'll be able to celebrate the holidays with a brand-new bike, thanks to the CHP.The suspect was later caught, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year behind bars.For more on DeAsha's story, see the video above.