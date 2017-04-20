SOCIETY

Affordable housing complex provides homes for 31 families in need in Willowbrook

What once was an abandoned nearly 2-acre lot has become an affordable housing complex in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

WILLOWBROOK, LOS ANGELES --
What once was an abandoned nearly 2-acre lot has become an affordable housing complex in South Los Angeles.

"Today we are having the grand opening for our project, Mosaic Gardens at Willowbrook. It's 61 units of affordable housing, half of those units will be for the homeless, or formerly homeless," said Suny Lay Chang with Linc Housing.

Now, 31 families have a place to call their own. Some of the amenities in the two-story complex include a playground, garden and resident lounge.

Latonya Marlow received her apartment keys earlier this month and said it has been a while since she's felt so blessed.

"I'm overjoyed that now this and then I don't have to share a room with kids anymore now. They have their own room," she said.

The latest homeless count shows there are nearly 47,000 homeless in Los Angeles County. Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said that housing is a fundamental right.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the City Council dedicated more than $176 million to house the homeless and provide them with services to stay safe.

Garcetti also urged the council to pass the Affordable Housing Linkage Fee, which he said would generate $100 million a year for affordable housing. Ridley-Thomas said there will be more projects like the complex in South L.A., including some in the Westlake district and Pomona.
