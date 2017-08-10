COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Carissa Long helps Orange County's homeless children

EMBED </>More Videos

Cool Kid Carissa Long organized a golf tournament that raised $250,000 to help homeless children in Orange County. (KABC)

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Every swing and putt and even the missed shots at a recent golf tournament in Newport Beach represented another dollar to help Orange County's most vulnerable children.

The tournament was organized by Sage Hill High School senior Carissa Long for the nonprofit Illumination Foundation.

The group works with children and families dealing with chronic homelessness.

Long started volunteering with the foundation three years ago, first by participating in a Halloween costume drive.

"Just seeing those kids, and how excited they got to receive or choose a Halloween costume meant so much," she recalled. "I just really want to do more stuff like that with them."

She has also started an Illumination Foundation club at her school.

With the help of local businesses, 250 local golfers signed up for the golf tournament.

In the end, they raised $250,000 for a children's resource center and afterschool programs.

"She sets a goal and she does it," said her mother, Keri Long. "And that's something that I really admire about her."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycool kidsgolffundraiserhomelesschildrenOrange CountyNewport Beach
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Benny Caporrimo spruced up a Riverside County park
Cool Kid Molly Ondich sends care packages to kids battling illnesses
SoCal teen takes Holocaust survivor to Israel for 1st time
Cool Kid Julian Sotelo makes care packages for foster kids
More cool kids
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
Mom crochets disney princess blankets
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente
More Society
Top Stories
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Marcus Kowal's son
Sheriff McDonnell, immigrants groups spar over sanctuary state bill
Man charged in murder of brother of LA County Supervisor
1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine
Long Beach agrees to $85K settlement over hijab removal
Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Show More
Glendale-based Applebee's owner to close 135 restaurants
Smart homes being built in LA's 'Silicon Beach'
Alhambra man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 male teens
Trump: 'Fire and fury' warning to North Korea 'wasn't tough enough'
Pacific Palisades standoff: Suspect found dead after shootout
More News
Top Video
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Marcus Kowal's son
1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine
Sheriff McDonnell, immigrants groups spar over sanctuary state bill
More Video