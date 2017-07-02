SOCIETY

Couple marries in marijuana cultivation facility

They say it was a joint decision.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Many people are celebrating Nevada's recreational marijuana law going into effect. One couple are using it to take their love to even higher heights.

Anna and Mark Balfe-Taylor got hitched inside a massive greenhouse for one of Las Vegas' largest marijuana dispensaries.

"Mark asked me, and I had to think about it, and I support it. I think it's great," said Anna in describing the unusual wedding.

The idea wasn't half-baked.

Mark Balfe-Taylor says the legalization of recreational marijuana became an important issue for him after his father was jailed on a cannabis crime.

"It's about the freedom to have choice on a substance that is harmless if they want," he says.

The couple met in a yoga class and have known each other for a year. They didn't say how he proposed, but we imagine it was along the lines of, "Marriage, you wanna?"

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
