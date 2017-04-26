SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy went above and beyond to help a woman whose home was vandalized in a Santa Clarita neighborhood.
According to the department, Deputy Scott Peterson recently responded to a vandalism call in Saugus, where a 76-year-old woman discovered that her front door had been sprayed with graffiti overnight.
That's when Peterson decided there was only one way to handle the situation.
He left, came back with a can of white paint and a roller -- and he started painting the woman's door.
The woman is a widow, and Peterson decided to help her out, according to Shirley Miller, a public information officer with the sheriff's department.
Authorities believe the vandalism was a random incident.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station shared the photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.