SOCIETY

Deputy shows kindness to Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at her home

Deputy Scott Peterson is seen painting over graffiti on a door at the home of a Saugus widow in this photo posted to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's Facebook page. (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station/Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy went above and beyond to help a woman whose home was vandalized in a Santa Clarita neighborhood.

According to the department, Deputy Scott Peterson recently responded to a vandalism call in Saugus, where a 76-year-old woman discovered that her front door had been sprayed with graffiti overnight.

That's when Peterson decided there was only one way to handle the situation.

He left, came back with a can of white paint and a roller -- and he started painting the woman's door.

The woman is a widow, and Peterson decided to help her out, according to Shirley Miller, a public information officer with the sheriff's department.

Authorities believe the vandalism was a random incident.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station shared the photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.
Related Topics:
societyvandalismact of kindnesslos angeles county sheriff's departmentSaugusSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Great white shark feeds on dead whale off Dana Point
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Dad wears costumes to manage daughter's social media habits
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda
Show More
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos