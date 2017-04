A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy went above and beyond to help a woman whose home was vandalized in a Santa Clarita neighborhood.According to the department, Deputy Scott Peterson recently responded to a vandalism call in Saugus, where a 76-year-old woman discovered that her front door had been sprayed with graffiti overnight.That's when Peterson decided there was only one way to handle the situation.He left, came back with a can of white paint and a roller -- and he started painting the woman's door.The woman is a widow, and Peterson decided to help her out, according to Shirley Miller, a public information officer with the sheriff's department.Authorities believe the vandalism was a random incident.The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station shared the photo on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening.