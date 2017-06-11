LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's time for the Essential Summer Guide of 2017! We're getting wet and wild as it gets hot outside. So sit back and take some notes, there's something fun for everyone to try this summer. This is going to be a fun one!
Echo Park Pedal Boats with Aaron Carter
How many L.A. locals have never been to Echo Park Lake? Summer's a great time to take advantage of living in L.A. and get out to Echo Park Lake. The recently restored lake has beautiful clear water, lotus beds and an iconic view of Downtown L.A. You can rent a pedal boat for $10 for adults and $5 for children, for up to an hour. More info here: http://fastkayak.com
Aaron Carter mentioned rock climbing at Stoney Point, which is just north of L.A.: http://www.rockclimbing.com
Aaron's latest album is Love: https://itunes.apple.com
Underwood Family Farms
If you're looking for quality family time-- and aren't afraid to get your hands dirty-- then Underwood Family Farms is the place for you. Spread out over 30 acres, it's a fully working farm in Moorpark where you can ride tractors, pick vegetables, feed animals and learn all about farm life. You can pet goats, cows, horses, pigs, emus and alpacas. They also offer a Summer Farm Camp for kids June through August where kids can work with the animals and learn about the importance of where our produce comes from. This is a great place for you to unplug this summer and have some fun, while learning important life skills! https://underwoodfamilyfarms.com/
Anaheim Packing House
In the heart of Downtown Anaheim sits the beautifully refurbished 100-year-old building, The Packing House at The Anaheim Packing District. What once was an orange packing house in 1919 has since been converted into a communal dining, shopping, and entertainment hub. With dozens of independent vendors, you'll find everything from Indian food to beer and waffles and Vietnamese to ramen and a wine bar. They also have live music every weekend in the center of The Packing House. Guests are encouraged to come and spend a day mingling with friends, listening to music, eating and shopping. We recommend you try the Indian food at Adya or the Mini Monster boba from SnowMonster! http://anaheimpackingdistrict.com/packing-house
Raging Waters
Where the 10, 210 and 57 freeways meet in San Dimas, you'll find California's largest water park with just over 60 acres and more than 50 attractions! Raging Waters is home to the Aqua Rocket, California's first and only hydromagnetic water coaster. This attraction combines the thrills of a modern day roller coaster with the excitement of a waterslide, and utilizes linear induction motors (LIMs) to accelerate rafts uphill at speeds of up to 35 mph! USA Today has named it one of the Top 10 Waterparks in the U.S. Season Passes are the best way to enjoy the fun all summer long. Starting at $69.99 each, season passes include a Bring-A-Friend Free Ticket (valid on select days), and in-park discounts on food, drinks and shopping. Oh, and don't forget to reserve a cabana for the day so you can relax with the fam and take advantage of waiter service. Have fun! https://www.ragingwaters.com/
LEGOLAND
LEGOLAND California Resort in Carlsbad is truly a multiday destination and this summer and they're unveiling even more new experiences! With more than 60 rides, shows and attractions and more than 30 thousand LEGO models, it's a SoCal summer must-do. This summer you can hit the newly expanded 10-acre water park featuring more slides and more than 50 splash points. Also this year, Star Wars miniland has added the Finalizer from "The Force Awakens," which is the longest Lego model and definitely a must-see. If the kids love Ninjago, then you won't want to miss the new Ninjago-themed rooms at the LEGOLAND Hotel, the perfect way to keep the fun alive while you relax from a day at the park. https://www.legoland.com/california/
California Science Center: IMAX's A BEAUTIFUL PLANET and BODY WORLDS: PULSE
California Science Center and IMAX invite you aboard the international space station with "A Beautiful Planet." Experience the thrill of space travel projected on a 7 story-tall, 90-foot screen and be completely immersed in this 3D IMAX experience as you see Earth as never before. Created in collaboration with NASA, the film explores the relationship between humans and the planet and what we can achieve when we work together. Get tickets and movie times here: https://californiasciencecenter.org/visit/admission/imax-admission
Take a deeper look at the human body and gain a new perspective during California Science Center's Body Worlds: Pulse exhibit. Now through February 20, 2018, you can view over 200 plastinated specimens, donated by body donors, including whole bodies, organs and body configurations. This unique exhibit explores the relationship between anatomy, health and wellness and is sure to leave you with a renewed sense of appreciation for the human body. Discover what makes you move, what makes you tick and what makes you unique in the largest Body Worlds exhibition in a decade. https://californiasciencecenter.org/
Great Wolf Lodge
This summer, we're also heading to the only indoor water park in California, Great Worlf Lodge. The 100,000-square-foot indoor space is always heated to a comfortable 84 degrees and features water attractions like the Howlin' Tornado-- a thrill ride that sends you swirling down a six-story funnel, Wolf Tail-- which sends you hurling down a nearly 20-foot free-fall followed by a 360-degree, high-speed loop, Wolf Rider Wipeout-which brings surfing indoors, Fort Mackenzie-a multi-level water tree fort filled with kid water activities and our Totem Tower body slides. The water park is available exclusively to resort guests, so you don't have to worry about long lines or sunscreen (since it's indoors). Don't forget to play the new MagiQuest, the action adventure game that unfolds throughout the resort as players follow clues and use interactive magic wands to discover relics and runes needed to defeat dragons and goblins. Check out the deals on Wolf Passes to get discounts on all the fun outside the water park! https://www.greatwolf.com/
SeaWorld
Experience life underwater and interact with real sea creatures at SeaWorld San Diego. This summer they're unveiling Ocean Explorer, an interactive digital experience highlighting rarely seen animals in underwater aquariums, as well as Orca Encounter, an educational documentary-style presentation of Orcas and their natural behaviors. The whales will no longer perform tricks but rather provide guests with the opportunity to learn more about their species up close, and on the new 140-foot wide infinity screen. https://seaworld.com/san-diego/
ICEE
Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, ICEE unleashes new flavors just in time for summer. Originally called ICEE of Los Angeles, this homegrown treat was born right here in the L.A. area! This year, they're unveiling new flavors including Fanta Sour Grape, Sweet Tarts, Laffy Taffy and Mango Chili Lime. So L.A. is the perfect place to cool down this summer with a new ICEE flavor at a retailer near you: https://www.icee.com/locations/
Hush Concerts
Here's something new to do this summer, head over to the west end of the Santa Monica Pier to dance the night away at a Hush Concert silent disco. If you're wondering how a silent disco works, basically instead music being amplified through speakers, it's being passed directly into wireless headsets, giving the participants full control over the volume. hushconcerts.com