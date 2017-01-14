VISTA L.A.

Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities
The salsas from Estolia's Food Products aren't just delicious, they're changing lives by donating all profits to Los Angeles charities. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The salsas from Estolia's Food Products aren't just delicious, they're changing lives by donating all profits to Los Angeles charities.

With four different salsas - classic, pineapple, salsa verde and salsa asado - each one benefits a different charity.

All the proceeds from the salsas benefit charities which have very personal meanings to the two local women - Lorraine Alderette and Lisa Vigil - who took their family recipe and turned it into a life-saving mission.

MORE VISTA L.A.: Danny Trejo dives into new business venture in food world

Estolia is the women's grandmother and she is responsible for the product.

"Everything she touched was amazing. She was an amazing cook," Alderette said.

By purchasing the salsas, you can help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease and leukemia, conquer hunger, or rescue animals -- all in Los Angeles.

Each salsa shows which cause the proceeds will go toward by the symbol on its label.

Estolia's
www.estolias.com

