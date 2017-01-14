Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities

The salsas from Estolia's Food Products aren't just delicious, they're changing lives by donating all profits to Los Angeles charities.With four different salsas - classic, pineapple, salsa verde and salsa asado - each one benefits a different charity.All the proceeds from the salsas benefit charities which have very personal meanings to the two local women - Lorraine Alderette and Lisa Vigil - who took their family recipe and turned it into a life-saving mission.Estolia is the women's grandmother and she is responsible for the product."Everything she touched was amazing. She was an amazing cook," Alderette said.By purchasing the salsas, you can help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease and leukemia, conquer hunger, or rescue animals -- all in Los Angeles.Each salsa shows which cause the proceeds will go toward by the symbol on its label.1556 N. Cahuenga Ave.L.A., CA 90028What do you get when you take North African, Spanish and Mexican flavors fused together by a French trained chef who's been called a punk rock cholo? We met up with the man himself, Chef Mario Christerna, at The Briks.1111 S. Hope St.L.A., CA 90015The Boy and The Bear is a coffee roastery in the heart of Redondo Beach owned by a young Colombian who's bringing exclusive café from his homeland to Southern California.350 N. Pacific Coast HighwayRedondo Beach, CA 90277One of the sexiest, hottest Mexican spots in L.A., you've got to try it at least once. With an intimate 120-seat space in West Hollywood that features a creative take on traditional Mexican cuisine, Toca Madera's menu incorporates a shared-plate format offering locally farm-sourced ingredients with an emphasis on organic as well as a full, separate vegan menu with gluten-free options.8450 W. 3rd St.L.A., CA 90048Acapulco-born Chef Daniel Godinez prides himself on creating forward thinking modern Mexican food at his restaurant Anepalco, where he mixes Mexican flavors with French cooking techniques. He's best known for his delicious breakfast chilaquiles, but adds a unique twist on them for dinner.