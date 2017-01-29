Eye on L.A. explores Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, Utah (KABC) --It's time to hit the road for a winter adventure! Check out one of the coolest Main Streets in America, eat the best food in town, and play in the greatest snow on Earth!
WINTER GETAWAY TO SALT LAKE CITY AND PARK CITY
A quick 90-minutes flight from L.A. and we find ourselves arriving in Salt Lake City. Cool and metropolitan, it's known as "ski city" with its four fabulous ski resorts: Solitude, Alta, Brighton and Snowbird! The charming mountain town of Park City has unique shops and restaurants, and we couldn't resist a dip in a natural hot spring inside a crater or a visit to real ice castles!
To see how cool your trip to Utah can be, click here: https://www.visitutah.com/
ICE CASTLES
Just 10 minutes from Park City, in Midway, Utah, you'll find real ice castles. They basically plant icicles and grow them overnight. It's like watching the movie "Frozen" come to life! This experience is great for the whole family. There are slides and great photo ops, especially when they light it up at night!
http://icecastles.com/
HOMESTEAD RESORT CRATER
There's a natural wonder that's a great vacation spot. Just minutes away from Park City in Midway is the Homestead Resort, home to the Homestead Crater. It's a natural hot spring hidden inside a 55-foot tall beehive-shaped limestone rock. Our Tina Malave took a dip in it to take advantage of the 95 degree mineral water, but others come to take paddleboard yoga classes and even get their scuba certification. Don't forget to make a reservation!
http://homesteadresort.com/utah-resort-things-to-do/homestead-crater/
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City is the quintessential ski town with two resorts, including the largest resort in the U.S., and it's home to the annual Sundance Film Festival. Deer Valley is the highest-rated ski resort in North America, and now Park City Mountain Resort has combined with Canyons Resort to make over 7,000 skiable acres, the largest ski terrain in the country! Don't go to Utah without stopping at Park City.
http://www.parkcitymountain.com/
http://www.deervalley.com/
https://www.visitutah.com/places-to-go/cities-and-towns/park-city
WALDORF ASTORIA PARK CITY SPA
You know we can't go to the mountains without stopping for a little indoor pampering. At the world class Waldorf Astoria Park City Spa, they will take care of you from your hair to your toes. The kids can stop in for mani/pedis, but Tina Malave went all in for a detoxifying mud wrap.
http://www.waldorfastoriaparkcity.com/spa/
VEUVE CLICQUOT YURT
Stop by the Montage Deer Valley for a real treat! Their apres ski lounge is the Veuve Clicquot Yurt, so there's plenty of champagne to go around along with caviar, cheese and charcuterie, and gourmet popcorn!
http://www.montagehotels.com/deervalley/overview/
MAIN STREET, PARK CITY
There are 47 buildings on Park City's Main Street that are on the national historic register, so the quaintness is obvious. It might be cold, but this place definitely gives you the warm and fuzzies. With no chain restaurants or stores, we found some of the cutest one-of-a-kind restaurants, like Riverhorse on Main. Get the best views of the city on their indoor patio, oh and their food is delicious! Over at the No Name Saloon, it's a party pretty much every day, all day! And at the Eating Establishment, the owners built a new bar and feature new cocktails. Yum!
http://www.historicparkcityutah.com/
http://www.riverhorseparkcity.com/
http://www.nonamesaloon.net/
https://www.visitparkcity.com/listing/the-eating-establishment/14994/
BRIGHTON SKI RESORT IN BIG COTTONWOOD
Family-focused, Brighton has been around for 80 years and is a great place for kids to learn how to ski with several programs for children as young as 3 years old. It's a great value too, with six ski lifts there are virtually no lines! Oh, and kids under 10 ski for free with paying adults.
http://www.brightonresort.com/
https://www.visitutah.com/things-to-do/skiing-snowsports/utah-ski-resorts
SOLITUDE IN BIG COTTONWOOD
Solitude is perfect for the more adventurous skiers and boarders. It has 1,200 acres of skiable terrain in the greatest snow on earth! They also have a Nordic center with more than 12 miles of skate skiing, Nordic skiing and a European-inspired village.
https://skisolitude.com/
https://www.visitutah.com/things-to-do/skiing-snowsports/utah-ski-resorts
BAR X AND BEER BAR
With L.A. and Salt Lake City only a 90-minute flight apart, there's no wonder we share a lot of the same residents! Like Modern Family star Ty Burrell, who is part owner of Bar X and Beer Bar in Salt Lake City. He and his family bought the iconic bar about six years ago, but it's been around since Prohibition ended. They call it a "nice dive."
http://www.beerbarslc.com/
https://www.visitutah.com/places-to-go/cities-and-towns/salt-lake-city
SNOWBIRD IN LITTLE COTTONWOOD
Snowbird is the only resort in Utah with an aerial tram. Serious skiers welcome! But before you head down the slopes, stop in at The Summit for healthy, fresh, hearty meals.
http://www.snowbird.com/
http://www.snowbird.com/dining/thesummit/
ALTA IN LITTLE COTTONWOOD
They call the powder here "white gold." They have the highest snow fall average in Utah, and at Alta, it's back to basics because the focus is on skiing. No snowboarders allowed. With five lodges close by, there are plenty of options to consider when booking your trip.
http://www.alta.com/
https://www.goldminersdaughterlodge.com/
https://www.rustlerlodge.com/
