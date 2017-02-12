Eye on L.A. finds foods in the city from around the globe

Eye on L.A. shows you how easy it is to find authentic foods from all over the world without leaving L.A. There's no passport needed for this trip around the globe!For a taste of Australia, just head to Bronzed Aussie in Downtown L.A. for their traditional Australian meat pies. Similar to the hot dog here in the U.S., meat pies are the go-to food at Australian sporting events and a lunch staple down under. At the Bronzed Aussie, you can enjoy these 5'' pies made from scratch in the traditional Australian way, with your hands, for breakfast or lunch!Eye on L.A. Facebook fan Fran Hibbs suggested that we visit Ninong's Pastires and Café in Granada Hills for their authentic Filipino food. Ninong's is known for their ube pancakes (ube is a bright purple yam), and they bake everything fresh, from their ube pastries to silongs, a Filipino rice, egg and meat dish. Don't forget to try their coffee Barako, which is directly imported from the Philippines and sure to give you that morning boost.A trip over to Westwood brings us to Necco and a new style of Japanese cuisine. Necco is a Japanese Tapas restaurant where sharing is caring. They specialize in small, unique dishes that are best when paired together. The word "necco" in Japanese means root, and this restaurant lives up to that name by using a variety of root vegetables such as ginger, lotus root, and carrot. They are also health conscious, and don't use msg or refined sugar.We headed over the hill to the Shaolin Temple Los Angeles in Sherman Oaks for a truly unique experience. It's a temple with an espresso bar, and a full training studio which offers Dharma Meditation, Qi Gong, Tai Chi, Tea and Philosophy, Chan Buddhism, Shaolin Kung Fu, weapons training, performance training, and more. Established by the Italian born Venerable Abbot Shi Yanfan in 2008, Shaolin Temple Los Angeles allows members to enjoy house-made, authentic Italian coffee. This vibrant mix of Chinese, Italian and L.A. cultures is best represented by the cappuccino, made in a meditation style with real Italian coffee. Learn how to sign up for one of their classes:Looking to add a little spice to your life? Then head over to Apey Kade in Tarzana for authentic Sri Lankan food, where they can curry almost anything. Apey Kade is one of very few places in Los Angeles that serves real Sri Lankan food, and because they're family-owned, they understand the importance of family and a home-cooked meal.For a bit of Northern Italian cuisine, check out Officine Brera, located in the Arts District of Downtown L.A. Inspired by Cucina Povera, or peasant style cooking typical of the countryside along the River Po'Valley in Northern Italy, Officine Brera combines contemporary techniques with Italian traditions. A great spot for a romantic dinner, Brera also offers two private dining rooms and outdoor dining. Of course nothing pairs better with Italian food than a good wine, you can enjoy the best that Italy has to offer from their extensive wine list.Looking for some authentic Toad in a Hole? Well, look no further than the Tam O'Shanter located in Los Feliz. This cozy, old world Scottish pub is sure to make you feel as though you are in the Highlands. You'll find everything from haggis, a savory pudding containing sheep's heart, liver and lungs, to tatties, minced beef and mashed potatoes. For those with Scottish ancestry, you may be able to find your family tartan on the wall.For an all-around Brazilian experience, we headed to Samba Brazilian Steakhouse in Redondo Beach. Enjoy all-you-can-eat steak and meat, as well as salad, with carvers bringing meats right to your table until you flip a salt-shaker like object from green to red, telling them to stop. The dancers make it even more fun, with traditional samba dancing, including big feathers and all.For those wanting to try Jamaican cuisine, you've gotta try Sattdown Jamaican Grill in Studio City. The jerk here is the real deal, as long as you can handle some spice. Chef Tony prides himself on creating healthy dishes with simple ingredients to make bold flavors. You can enjoy your meal with a traditional Jamaican ginger and hibiscus flower punch beverage. Once you "sattdown," Chef Tony says, "you be back."