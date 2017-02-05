Eye on L.A. gives you a list of must-do things in the city

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Get out and do something fun today! Maybe you have guests from out of town, or you just want to do something you haven't done before. Well, here is your must-do list covering everything from vintage cool to the futuristic!
Union Station
Union Station originally opened on May 7, 1939, and it has been brought back to its former glory. After the station was purchased by the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority in 2011, it underwent serious renovations that maintain its original Deco style. Additionally, the Metro Art Presents series produced by the station is a must see for locals looking for a night out on the town with original art, dancing, movies and musical performances. www.unionstationla.com/happenings
Vintage Trains
L.A. Rail Streamliners are an authentic blast from the past. The vintage train travel experience is based out of the historic Union Station in downtown L.A. If you enjoy trains, this is the place for you. And if you want to take an all-day journey, L.A. Rail Streamliners offers the exclusive Santa Barbara Vino Train! Leave from Union Station in the morning with a chef-made breakfast and arrive in Santa Barbara mid-morning for an enjoyable tourist experience before heading back home while enjoying dinner and vino, of course. http://larail.com/index.php
Pan Am Experience
Once upon a time, flying on a plane was a true pleasure, and the Pan Am stewardesses were the "It Girls" of the day. Well now you can go back to that magical time with the immersive Pan Am Experience, which takes place aboard an actual Pan Am 747. It includes a five-course gourmet meal served by stewardesses in the airline's vintage garb. And whether you're in first class, business class, or the upper deck lounge, it's easy to forget you're in a film studio in Pacoima. http://panamexperience.com/
Interactive! at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has opened an exciting new exhibit that's entertaining for everyone, no matter your age. Interactive! The Exhibition is a combination of pop culture and technology. At the 13,000-foot exhibit, you can get up close to the first 3-D printed car, hang out with R2-D2 from "Star Wars," experience a T-Rex in virtual reality, check out jetpacks and Marty McFly's hoverboard, and meet Baxter the robot! www.reaganfoundation.org/
Nobody Walks in L.A.
Looking to represent "true" L.A., the film "Nobody Walks in L.A." is a love story that also captures the overlooked beauty of Los Angeles. The writer and director, Jesse Shapiro, was inspired by his childhood memories and by his love for the city, so he set out to demonstrate that there's more to L.A. than just Hollywood and Compton. www.facebook.com/NobodyWalksinLA/
The Queen Mary
The Queen Mary is celebrating 80 years of majesty. Over 1 million people visit the ship each year and stay overnight in one of the 346 state rooms, watch fireworks and enjoy seasonal festivities. The Queen Mary also hosts special exhibits about historical figures such as Princess Diana and Winston Churchill.
www.queenmary.com/
Cross Roads Escape Games
Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim is an escape experience like no other. Both of their escape game rooms are timed team-based puzzles that put everyone to the test. Horror fans should check out the Hex Room (ages 16 and older), while the more faint of heart can enjoy the whimsical Fun House (ages 13 and up). www.crossroadsescapegames.com/
Sandbox Fitness
Everyone knows walking on the beach is hard, so why not make it a workout? Sandbox Fitness has brought all the benefits of working out at the beach inside. They offer many different fitness regiments that will get you fit while relieving stress on your joints.
http://sandbox-fitness.com/
Ladies Night Out
Ladies Night Out is a fun thing to do on the last Friday night of every month, starting at 6 p.m. Magnolia Park in Burbank comes alive with shoppers who love vintage goods. Many stores offer complimentary wine, snacks and games with awesome prizes that can include big discounts on merchandise. www.ladiesnightoutburbank.com/
