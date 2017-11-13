Families in need receive Thanksgiving turkeys in San Fernando Valley

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many families in need won't have to worry about putting a holiday dinner on the table.Thousands of free turkeys were handed out to the struggling families in the San Fernando Valley Monday night."You know it means a lot because we had fell on some hard times and providing for a family of six has been hard for my husband without me being able to work right now. It's been a blessing," Sylmar resident Renee Marquez said.Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander's office partners with the North Valley YMCA for its annual giveaway, which is in its 10th year."It's the holiday season and a lot of us don't have means for food and whatnot and these people are nice enough to come out and give us these turkeys," Santa Clarita resident Kenneth Greenwood said.Jane Stanton, executive director of the North Valley YMCA, said this year was the largest giveaway."This year is our largest with 3,600 baskets we're going to be giving away to the people in the San Fernando Valley," she said.In addition to turkey, the families also received bags filled with everything they need to make a Thanksgiving meal, such as cranberry sauce and stuffing.Organizers worked with about 60 schools to identify the families in need of assistance. Donors provided $45,000 to pay for the turkeys and other groceries.Verneta Marshall will be preparing dinner for her grandchildren and other relatives."They're going out of their way to make it possible for us to have a nice Thanksgiving and I appreciate it," she said.