Family creates DIY mini Blockbuster for son with autism

Most Blockbuster video stores disappeared years ago, but hearts are melting all over the internet at the sight of a DIY mini Blockbuster created by the parents of a teen with autism.Javier Zuniga said his brother's favorite store was Blockbuster, and when it closed in their town, his brother, who has autism, was crushed.Zuniga's parents decided to take action by building their very own mini version of the video store's interior inside their home.Zuniga said his brother was overjoyed by his parents' act of love and now doesn't ever have to worry about his favorite store going away.