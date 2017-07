A Florida teen is only 18, but already has a steady income for the rest of her life.Daniela Leon Ruz bought a $1 scratch-off ticket at her local grocery store for the Florida lottery's "$500 a week for life" game and won the grand prize.Her odds at winning were 1 in 6 million.Instead of taking a lump sum payment, she chose to receive yearly payments of $26,000 for the rest of her life.