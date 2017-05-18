The Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard was built in 1961 and housed a secret society that traces its roots to the middle ages.Now, final preparations are underway to transform the building into a very public - and free - Marciano Art Foundation museum.Maurice Marciano and his brother, Paul, bought the temple four years ago to house their art collection, which focuses primarily on emerging Los Angeles artists. Some have created work especially for the new space.The Marcianos, however, preserved a room for the Masons' history, with objects and costumes that were found in the building.