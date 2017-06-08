SOCIETY

Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings

Here is a look at Frank Lloyd Wright's most notable buildings. (AP Photo)

Frank Lloyd Wright is one of America's most renowned architects, with a career spanning 70 years and many of his works becoming National Historic Landmarks.

In celebration of the famed architect's birthday on June 8, 1867, here's a look some of Wright's most iconic buildings:

Robie House
Chicago, Illinois - Built 1906
Wright designed the house for 28-year-old Frederick Robie using a new form of design called "the Prairie style." The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation described the building "As the first uniquely American architectural style, it responded to the expansive American plains by emphasizing the horizontal over the vertical."

Taliesin
Spring Green, Wisconsin - Built 1911
After spending summers during his teen years in the valley of Spring Green, Wright returned to build Taliesin. Having gone through rebuilds in 1914 and 1925, Taliesin has functioned as a studio, a school of architecture, a self-sufficient farm and as Wright's primary residence.

Hollyhock House
Los Angeles, California - Built 1917
The massive 17-bedroom and seven-bathroom home was Wright's first west coast design. Located in East Hollywood, Wright described the style of the Hollyhock House as "California Romanza."

Fallingwater
Mill Run, Pennsylvania - Built 1935
Wright's integration of a waterfall in Fallingwater is seen as a great achievement in organic architecture. The American Institute of Architects deemed the house the "best all-time work of American architecture."

Taliesin West
Scottsdale, Arizona - Built 1937
Located in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains of Arizona, Taliesin West serves as the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

Solomon R Guggenheim Museum
New York, New York - Built 1956
The Guggenheim Museum's cylindrical stack stands in stark contrast to the surrounding rectangular buildings of Manhattan. Built to house Solomon R. Guggenheim's collection of modern art, both Wright and Guggenheim died before its completion in 1959. According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, "the Guggenheim liberated museum architecture from its conservative constraints."
