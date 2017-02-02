SOCIETY

'Get off your phone': Texas day care touches nerves with cellphone sign

HOCKLEY, Texas --
A daycare in Hockley, Texas, is stirring a lot of debate on social media after posting a sign directing parents to "get off your phone."

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz told ABC News the sign went up in January, and that she thought it was "on point."

The sign takes issue with parents not paying attention to their tots, reading in part:

Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say "Mommy, mommy, mommy..." and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling.

"I was surprised that they would be so bold," Mazurkewicz said, adding, "but also I liked it."

Parents have taken up various opinions on Mazurkewicz's Facebook post.

Some parents said the daycare center doesn't have the right to publicly shame parents, others said the owners of the center are looking out for the well-being of their children.

Her husband, Jason Marzurkewicz, showed an amended sign on Facebook last night where the daycare center has added the word "please" with a smile emoji to the note.

