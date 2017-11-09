GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The winner of ABC7's "Pay It Forward" contest was Scarlett Manganaro, a Granada Hills woman who worked hard to make sure families never went hungry.
Manganaro was nominated by her friend and was listed as a finalist for her work to help poverty-stricken families. She delivered 100 boxes of food to the Parent Center at John F. Kennedy High School to help feed those in need every month for more than three years.
She won $10,000 to get furniture from Mathis Brothers. She couldn't contain her excitement when she was visited by ABC7 reporter Brandi Hitt and told about her win.
Her friend, Jessica Irias, was even more excited about Manganaro's win.
"I've been praying and fasting for her to win because she's an amazing woman. Thank you, God, for my prayers," she said.
Manganaro showed a couch she had that had been torn up by her dogs over the years. Mathis Brothers will provide her with a personal shopper to get her a new couch and other furniture.