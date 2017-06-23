SOCIETY

'Heartbroken' best man poses with couple in wedding photo shoot

When Brittany and Kody took a wedding photo together, they included their best man, Mitch. (Country Roads Photography)

Best man Mitch was having a tough time letting his best friend go, so he joined in on the wedding photos.

With a jealous pose and some clever letters written on his shoes, Mitch really let his true feelings out during the outdoor photo shoot by Country Roads Photography.

This wasn't the first time the trio had done this type of photo shoot. The engagement photos show the happy couple, Brittany and Kody, kissing, with "I Do" written on the bottoms of their shoes. Mitch joined in with his own writing, making the phrase read "I Don't".

An Ohio couple poses for their wedding photos, but the "jealous" best man had a lot to say.


"I wanted to try something different, creative and completely original by showing how funny this group is yet showing how many of us have felt when our best friend gets married," photographer Lindsey Berger told ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingmarriagewatercoolerbuzzworthyfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Montebello mailman drives 30 years without accident
Tiger snuggles up to zoo visitor's baby bump
This gorilla knows how to dance!
Man to be reunited with 36-year-old message in a bottle
More Society
Top Stories
Armed suspect dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Barstow man claiming to be 'Mad Max' arrested for weapons
Military chiefs seeking 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Tight security expected for Angel Stadium Ramadan celebration
Accused killer of Whittier officer says he 'smoked' cop
Woman strangled to death in Compton home
Show More
Montebello mailman drives 30 years without accident
Woman screams for help while holding onto moving car
4 in police robbery attempt in custody after Bell Gardens standoff
Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week
North Korea calls itself 'biggest victim' in US student's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos