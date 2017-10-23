SOCIETY

Army veteran, who grew up in Southland, receives Medal of Honor for heroic actions in Vietnam War

EMBED </>More Videos

An Army veteran who grew up in Southern California is set to receive the nation's highest military honor on Monday for risking his life to rescue his fellow soldiers. (KABC)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
An Army veteran who grew up in Southern California received the nation's highest military honor on Monday for risking his life to rescue his fellow soldiers.

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Army Capt. Gary Michael "Mike" Rose at a White House ceremony.


The 71-year-old veteran was recognized for his heroic actions during a four-day mission, known as Operation Tail Wind, during the Vietnam War.

Rose was serving as a combat medic and is credited with treating up to 70 wounded men, even after he had been severely injured himself in a grenade attack.

"My job was to focus on the individuals that were hurt," said Rose at a Pentagon news briefing on Friday. "You don't concern yourself about getting hurt or killed."

He moved to the Los Angeles area as a child and graduated from James Monroe High School in Northridge.

On Monday, Rose was joined by 25 people who participated in Operation Tailwind, including 10 of his fellow Green Berets.

Rose says he hopes his medal will honor the service of Vietnam War veterans.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyveteransu.s. & worldarmymilitaryPresident Donald Trumpthe white house
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Best hidden gems in Southern California
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
More Society
Top Stories
SoCal firefighters extinguish small fires amid red flag warning
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030
Show More
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
Target says customers want it to pause 'Christmas creep'
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
65 pounds of marijuana found in Amazon order
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
More News
Top Video
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
More Video