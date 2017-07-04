ABC7 is helping celebrate the annual Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday. This is 113th year and the theme is "United We Stand."The two-hour parade kicked off at 10 a.m. off Pacific Coast Highway and 9th Street. It will then proceed up Main Street through the downtown and residential areas, ending just past Yorktown.Eyewitness News will broadcast the event live on ABC7 with David Ono and Coleen Sullivan as this year's hosts.Thousands of revelers gathered early along PCH to celebrate Independence Day. Many families camped out overnight for the big event.Through traffic on PCH will be detoured at Goldenwest and Beach Boulevard up to Garfield Avenue, and should be fully open to traffic no later than 2 p.m.See more in the video player above.