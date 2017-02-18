VISTA L.A.

Jenni Rivera's family carries legacy with new show 'The Riveras'

EMBED </>More News Videos

After the tragic passing of singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera, her children are carrying on her legacy as seen in their new reality show "The Riveras."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Spanish music world lost Jenni Rivera in a tragic plane crash in 2012, and the Mexican-American music icon's children have carried on her legacy, as seen in their new reality show, "The Riveras."

The five siblings just completed their first season, and it was apparently so good, the show's producers needed to split it up in two.

The singer's children are now all adults, and they explained the series shines light on a more mature energy among the family.

"I think...we're all in different places in our lives...so I think we have a lot more to give now," shared Jacqie Rivera.

The family was featured with their famous mom in "I Love Jenni," and said even now, the beloved singer remains the center of their world.

"What we do, we all do it to make her proud," said son Johnny Rivera.

The children explained the difficult yet healing moment when they moved out of their mother's house and the public scrutiny they had to endure. However, they explain they are ultimately a normal family -- one that fights and always makes up.

Oldest sister Chiquis Rivera is known to take over the "mom" role of the group and her siblings said they wouldn't have that any other way.

"We just have to accept the fact that she's just a very involved sister," shared brother Mikey River. "And you know what, that's what she's always going to be, and we would hate it if it wasn't that way."

The new season kicks off Sunday, Feb. 26.

See the list below for more families and people working to make a difference.

The Riveras
http://www.nbcuniverso.com/

Cesar Milan
"The Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan is taking his creativity and love for dogs to the next level with a new show and book to make the world a better place for you and your dogs! Check out his new book, "Lessons from the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," and "Dog Nation" premieres on Friday, March 3.
https://www.cesarsway.com/

Casita Del Campo
Located in Silver Lake, Casita Del Campo is more than just a restaurant, it's also a place for creativity and community. Owned by Westside Story actor, Rudy del Campo, this unique restaurant has a theater downstairs with live performances.
http://casitadelcampo.net/
http://www.cavernclubtheater.com/

The Neighborhood Music School
Founded in 1914, The Neighborhood Music School has been giving music lessons in the community for over 100 years. Located in Boyle Heights, they give more than 350 private lessons a week. Students receive valuable one-on-one lessons and get opportunities to perform as well.
www.neighborhoodmusic.org/

Trabajamos/We Work
The Riverside Art Museum proudly showcases, "Trabajamos/We Work: In the Fields of the North," a 15- year photography series and project by photographer and journalist David Bacon, which examines the connections between labor, immigration and the impact of the global economy on farm workers. The purpose of the exhibit is to help people better understand the culture of an invisible people. See the exhibit now until April 11, 2017.
www.riversideartmuseum.org
Related Topics:
societyvista l.a.familycelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathsreality televisionmusicsingingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Danny Trejo to go beyond tacos with new business venture
VISTA L.A.
Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities
Danny Trejo to go beyond tacos with new business venture
Vista LA tackles issue of gentrification in SoCal
Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
Raccoon hitches 7-mile ride on garbage truck
Watch these adorable triplets dance with their mom
7-day planner
Cool Kid Noelani Duldulao leads hospital pajama drive for kids
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
Aerial survey shows sinkholes, muddy messes left by SoCal storm
After storm erosion claims fire truck and big rig, 15 Fwy repairs to cost $3M
5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day
Studio City sinkhole repairs may take days, officials say
Storm dumps 6-9 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
Raccoon hitches 7-mile ride on garbage truck
Show More
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Duarte
Trump says he will get Gulf states to pay for 'safe zones' in Syria
Man dies after being swept away by rising waters in Newbury Park
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Man charged after hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in 5 minutes
More News
Top Video
Aerial survey shows sinkholes, muddy messes left by SoCal storm
Studio City sinkhole repairs may take days, officials say
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
Crews clean mudslide as 5 Fwy reopens in Sun Valley
More Video