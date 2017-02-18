The Spanish music world lost Jenni Rivera in a tragic plane crash in 2012, and the Mexican-American music icon's children have carried on her legacy, as seen in their new reality show, "The Riveras."The five siblings just completed their first season, and it was apparently so good, the show's producers needed to split it up in two.The singer's children are now all adults, and they explained the series shines light on a more mature energy among the family."I think...we're all in different places in our lives...so I think we have a lot more to give now," shared Jacqie Rivera.The family was featured with their famous mom in "I Love Jenni," and said even now, the beloved singer remains the center of their world."What we do, we all do it to make her proud," said son Johnny Rivera.The children explained the difficult yet healing moment when they moved out of their mother's house and the public scrutiny they had to endure. However, they explain they are ultimately a normal family -- one that fights and always makes up.Oldest sister Chiquis Rivera is known to take over the "mom" role of the group and her siblings said they wouldn't have that any other way."We just have to accept the fact that she's just a very involved sister," shared brother Mikey River. "And you know what, that's what she's always going to be, and we would hate it if it wasn't that way."The new season kicks off Sunday, Feb. 26."The Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan is taking his creativity and love for dogs to the next level with a new show and book to make the world a better place for you and your dogs! Check out his new book, "Lessons from the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," and "Dog Nation" premieres on Friday, March 3.Located in Silver Lake, Casita Del Campo is more than just a restaurant, it's also a place for creativity and community. Owned by Westside Story actor, Rudy del Campo, this unique restaurant has a theater downstairs with live performances.Founded in 1914, The Neighborhood Music School has been giving music lessons in the community for over 100 years. Located in Boyle Heights, they give more than 350 private lessons a week. Students receive valuable one-on-one lessons and get opportunities to perform as well.The Riverside Art Museum proudly showcases, "Trabajamos/We Work: In the Fields of the North," a 15- year photography series and project by photographer and journalist David Bacon, which examines the connections between labor, immigration and the impact of the global economy on farm workers. The purpose of the exhibit is to help people better understand the culture of an invisible people. See the exhibit now until April 11, 2017.