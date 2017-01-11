  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

LA artist creates painting in blood as Trump protest
EMBED </>More News Videos

An artist collective is working on a protest work in human blood against President-elect Donald Trump. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Inside the Samuel Freeman Gallery in Culver City's arts district, a bloody call to arms is about to be unveiled.

A group of artists are working on a protest work in human blood against President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 20 pints of blood have been donated so far by artists, musicians and activists for the painting by artist Illma Gore.

"We weren't planning anything until he was actually elected and decided to make a statement, a protest against his inauguration," Gore said.

The plan is to have the completed piece on display to the public this Sunday, just five days before the inauguration.

Gore is working with the activist collective Indecline, the same group that created and covertly installed naked statues of Donald Trump in five different cities on the same day last August.
Related Topics:
societydonald trumpartprotestCulver CityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Disneyland adds premium FastPass feature in app
'Hidden Figures' screened for 10K female students in LA
LA selected as home to George Lucas' $1-billion museum
VIDEO: Port officer helps stranded mother in Wilmington
More Society
Top Stories
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Suspect kills woman with samurai sword in Temple City home
Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
New 'sound off' technology being used for group exercise classes
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Show More
Amy Adams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Suspect sought in groping of 15-year-old girl in Brea
$800K+ in narcotics found in truck spare tire in Salton City
San Pedro teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says
Colder, more-intense storm set to hit SoCal on Thursday
More News
Top Video
Concrete retaining wall threatens to tumble off Hollywood Hills hillside
Much-needed SoCal rain creates muddy mess in foothills
Family sues LAPD over shooting of 16-year-old in Boyle Heights
New 'sound off' technology being used for group exercise classes
More Video