LA Police Academy Cafe reopens after 2 years
After being closed for two years the L.A .Police Academy Cafe reopened. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club Cafe reopened following two years of renovations on the grounds of the L.A. Police Academy.

"I don't mess with the customers here!" Food service director and head chef Thomas Beres joked.

While many academy recruits stop in for breakfast or lunch daily, the restaurant remains open to the public despite standing next to the academy's shooting range.

"Every once in a while you'll hear just a barrage of shots going off and you're going, 'Wow, OK. They're shooting,'" server Lucy Dimino said.

The remodeled cafe added new booths and counters, but it still contains vestiges from when it first opened in 1932.

"A little nostalgic, a little modern. So, we're very happy," Steve Estrada, president of the LAPRA said.

Beres looked to also add modern twists to the classic menu for the new generation of officers.

"We're doing a horseradish crusted salmon, orange challah French toast," Beres explained. "I keep trying to figure out how to get out of my speeding ticket."

The cafe's rich history included many famous guests such as Tommy Lasorda.

"Coming in for his clam chowder. Wanting it super, super, super, super, super hot and if it wasn't hot enough he'd send it back," Dimino said.

With close to 200 customers a day once again, the cafe's staff members are ready to create new memories.
