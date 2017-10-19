A La Salle High School senior has been crowned the 2018 Rose Queen.Isabella Marez, 18, was chosen as the 100th Rose Queen from among nearly 1,000 applicants.Marez was selected for her poise, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.She is joined by six princesses who were named to the 2018 Roses Royal Court.Marez said she is honored to wear the crown."I was overwhelmed with happiness. It was a little nerve-wracking and still surreal," she said at the crowning ceremony on Wednesday. "It was an adrenaline rush of happiness, and I'm so honored to be up here with all these other girls. We've all worked so hard. We can't wait to be working together."Marez is a member of several community groups, including the Support our Troops Club, Key Club and the Hispanic National Honor Society.She's also a member of her school's varsity golf and softball teams.These young ladies attend nearly 100 events, leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1.You can watch the Rose Parade on New Year's Day on ABC7.