The Los Angeles Zoo will say bon voyage to Adhama the hippopotamus.Zookeepers held a farewell event for him Thursday morning before he begins his journey to his new home at the Dallas Zoo.The 6-year-old hippo will be living in a state-of-the-art habitat in Texas.Visitors still have about two weeks to see Adhama in L.A. before his big move.In the meantime, he's enjoying all the attention and extra snacks.