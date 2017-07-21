LAPD's Swing-A-Thon event helps teach kids to say no to crime

Kids at the LAPD Baseball Swing-A-Thon at El Cariso Community Regional Park in Sylmar on Friday took a pledge to say no to many behaviors that lead to crime.While a serious message was being sent to kids, the day was all about fun. More than 1,000 youngsters and their families took part in the Los Angeles Police Department baseball team's 15th annual event."To work with you, to get them interested in sports and staying healthy and being strong. We have to seize those opportunities and this absolutely is a golden opportunity," said Capt. Rodrick Armalin of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Baseball and soccer clinics had the kids showing off their skills and even parents were star struck.