SOCIETY

Large rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

A police department in southern Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes. (Laguna Vista Police Department/Facebook )

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas --
A police department in South Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes coming out of hibernation after a recent close call.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Laguna Vista Police Department show a massive rattlesnake hanging out near a busy walking trail and at one point sitting curiously close to an unbelievably calm-looking cat.

Residents spotted the creature and alerted authorities, who safely removed the serpent.

The snakes typically emerge from hibernation in March or April, according to the department, and then become more active as temperatures rise into the 90s during the early mornings and late afternoons of summer.
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthysnakewild animalsviralcaught on camerau.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
SoCal Armenians recalling somber events of 1915 genocide
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
SoCal native turning empty lots into local green spaces
More Society
Top Stories
Marches to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
California advances bill to track deadly superbug infections
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
Harbor City burglary caught on surveillance video
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
Show More
SoCal Armenians recalling somber events of 1915 genocide
Acura adds hybrid power to a popular SUV
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
The legend of David Ono, lifesaver
SoCal native turning empty lots into local green spaces
More News
Top Video
Marches to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
More Video