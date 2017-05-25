The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department added three names to its Fallen Officers Memorial Wall and honored six officers who died in the line of duty at the 48th Annual Peace Officers Memorial service on Thursday."Today we honor the memory of three fallen heroes who gave their lives in 2016-2017 while serving the residents of Los Angeles County," said Los Angeles County Sheriff, Jim McDonnell. "We also recognize three others form the distant past."The service was held at the Sheriff's Training Academy in East Los Angeles.Holding a single red rose, family members of fallen officers took their seats. Those honored included Keith Boyer with the Whittier Police Department, Steven Owen and Alfonso Lopez both with the LASD.Officer Keith Boyer was shot and killed last February while responding to a crash scene. His family spoke out after the ceremony."Memorials like this that honor my father and other officers definitely help show that the community comes together and that people care," said Joseph Boyer, a victim's son."Seeing people pour out love and compassion is definitely heartwarming and it helps kind of ease the pain," he said.Boyer said the family has forgiven the man suspected of killing his father."I forgive him and I hope he changes," he said. "I hope he sees the errors of his ways and he finds comfort in knowing that what he did was terrible but he can still move on and become a better person.""Criminal justice reform in the state are giving violent criminals the high moral ground while marginalizing victims," said Whittier Chief of Police Jeff Piper."There are a host of armchair experts who like to sit behind a desk and crunch statistics and provide their two cents about causation. In my opinion, these so-called 'experts' need to spend some time in the field," said Piper.About 200 officers were present at Thursday's service. There was also a wreath presentation and doves were released to pay tribute to the fallen officers.