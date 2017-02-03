SOCIETY

LASD sergeant has aggressive leukemia, in need of bone marrow match

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 17-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department devotes his life to protecting the lives of strangers, but now he needs strangers to return the favor. (KABC)

By
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 17-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department devotes his life to protecting the lives of strangers, but now he needs strangers to return the favor.

Sgt. Jorge Chavez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in December and needs a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible. He only has a few siblings that may or may not be a match, so he's relying on people in the community to help.

"I was told that I had a very aggressive type of leukemia and that I would require a second dose of chemotherapy. This time it would be a high dose," he said.

The medical staff treating Chavez at the City of Hope Hospital said someone from his ethnic background would be more suited to possibly being a match for a bone marrow transplant.

"I know I wouldn't hesitate to put myself in harm's way to help a stranger or save their life, and now it's ironic that I need a stranger to save my life," he said.

There are more than 20 million registered bone marrow donors worldwide, and 14.5 million of them are in the U.S., according to Chavez. But sadly, only a fraction of them are African-American, Asian and Hispanic.

"That's why it would be great if as many people could get out there and register to become a bone marrow donor," Chavez said.

ABC7 reporter Leo Stallworth became a registered donor Friday, simply by getting his mouth swabbed with a Q-tip and providing some information on his medical history.

Deputies joined with the Santa Ana Police Department to organize a bone marrow drive in the community on Saturday, Feb. 18. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Santa Ana Police Department, 1020 Civic Center Dr.

In order to be a participant for the marrow drive, you must adhere to the following rules:
  • Be between the ages of 18 and 44
  • Be willing to help any patient in need
  • Be in general good health

In addition to becoming a bone marrow donor, Chavez is in need of blood donations, which helps him combat the side effects of cancer treatment.

If you want to donate blood at the drive, you must adhere to the following rules:
  • Be 17 years of age or older
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • Present a government issued photo ID
  • Have a good meal before donating
Related Topics:
societylos angeles county sheriff's departmentleukemiacancerbone marrowblood drivecommunityLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
Cool Kid Jacob Lund becomes younger brother's role model
More Society
Top Stories
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Little girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
Boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items
State tax incentives brings filming back to Santa Clarita
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Show More
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
Dairy Queen manager charged in bullied teen worker's suicide
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Little girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
More Video